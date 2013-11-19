DUBAI Nov 19 EIIB-Rasmala, a venture between
London-based European Islamic Investment Bank and
Dubai's Rasmala Group, has launched a sharia-compliant trade
finance fund as a low-risk investment product, the firm said on
Tuesday.
Islamic trade finance remains a tiny part of global banking
business, but it is gradually attracting interest among banks
and asset managers because of the rapid growth of global trade,
including in Gulf economies.
The Cayman-domiciled fund is linked to emerging market trade
transactions and the firm hopes to attract $100 million into the
fund over the coming year, said Eric Swats, head of asset
management at EIIB-Rasmala.
The fund targets a return of 4 percent with low volatility
as the firm continues to expand its sharia-compliant product
range, Swats added.
Since last year, EIIB-Rasmala has launched three Islamic
funds including a leasing fund and a sukuk fund seeded with $25
million of the company's own capital.
Earlier this year, Kuwait-based Asiya Investments
launched an Islamic trade finance fund with $20 million in seed
capital, aiming to cater to small Asian manufacturers.