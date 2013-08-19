Aug 19 Tunisia's El Wifack Leasing has applied
to regulators to become the country's third full-fledged Islamic
bank, the company said in a statement.
El Wifack, which has its debt rated BB+ by Fitch Ratings,
also said it planned to raise its capital by 5 million dinars
($3.1 million) to 25 million dinars, regardless of whether it
received approval to operate as an Islamic bank.
Islamic finance was neglected before Tunisia's 2011
revolution but the Islamist-led government is now promoting it.
Currently, sharia-compliant business accounts for just 2.5
percent of the Tunisian financial sector, according to a Thomson
Reuters study this year, and there are only two fully
operational Islamic banks, Zitouna Bank and the Tunisian arm of
Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group.
Last month, parliament approved a law that will allow the
state to issue Islamic bonds, or sukuk. The Jeddah-based Islamic
Development Bank (IDB) has offered Tunisia a
financial guarantee to issue a sukuk worth $600 million, though
the issue could be delayed to 2014 because of political
instability and approaching elections.
