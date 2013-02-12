* Islamic banks have issued only two sukuk so far
* Fast asset growth has left capital ratios relatively low
* Last September's sovereign issue may clear way for banks
* Subordinated issues might not be expensive for banks
* Would diversify funding beyond deposits, murabaha
By Nevzat Devranoglu and Bernardo Vizcaino
ISTANBUL/SYDNEY, Feb 12 Strong investor demand
and a need to improve capital adequacy ratios are causing
Turkey's Islamic banks to consider issuing subordinated sukuk,
bankers and analysts say.
Ibrahim Oguducu, head of the financial institutions business
at Bank Asya, the country's largest Islamic bank, said
longer-tenor subordinated sukuk would help balance mismatches
between the maturities of banks' liabilities and assets, while
diversifying their funding sources.
"A public subordinated sukuk transaction would definitely
attract more investor appetite than murabaha," said Oguducu,
declining to say whether his bank specifically was considering
such an issue.
Turkey's four Islamic banks have so far issued only two
sukuk; both were from Kuveyt Turk, which is 62 percent owned by
Kuwait Finance House and raised a total of $450
million in 2010 and 2011.
That is likely to change soon. Bank Asya said in
December that it was finalising a 100-150 million lira sukuk
issue and also planned a $200-300 million dollar-denominated
sukuk in the next two or three months.
Officials at Al Baraka Turk, a unit of Bahraini
lender Al Baraka, have been talking about a $200
million sukuk issue for over a year.
The Turkish government's landmark issue last September of a
$1.5 billion sukuk, which drew massive demand, may be the
trigger for such plans finally to go ahead.
While subordinated instruments are more expensive for
issuers than their secured counterparts, the current appetite
for Turkish debt seems strong enough to translate into
favourable pricing for the banks, protecting their profit
margins in the increasingly competitive banking sector.
And with Basel III global banking standards expected to be
phased in from this year, some Turkish banks could consider
subordinated instruments to raise capital, according to Alex
Roussos, counsel at the Norton Rose law firm in Dubai.
"Current capitalisation levels of certain banks and the
desire for innovation would encourage them to consider such a
structure," Roussos said.
"Where the underlying credit is solid and the issuer can
present a good story, the hike in pricing of a subordinated
sukuk will not be as painful. Issuers know they will still be
able to get a decent pricing despite the subordinated nature of
the instrument."
PRICING
Turkey's Islamic banks, which describe themselves as
"participation banks" because of domestic political
sensitivities and to adhere to local law, have in the past
obtained their funding mostly from retail deposits and
short-term, syndicated murabaha loans. Murabaha is a common
cost-plus-profit arrangement in Islamic finance.
Subordinated sukuk could give them a welcome alternative to
these sources, while classifying the sukuk as Tier 2 capital
would help the banks meet the regulator's minimum 12 percent
capital adequacy requirement as a proportion of assets.
Although Turkish Tier 2 bonds have in the past priced about
85 basis points higher than comparable Eurobonds, a Tier 2 sukuk
could see tighter pricing, a London-based banker estimated.
"This spread may be a little bit narrower as sukuk investors
are of a different style and may accept a narrower spread," he
said. In many parts of world, sukuk have been pricing slightly
tighter than conventional bonds because of a shortage of supply
relative to the size of cash-rich Islamic funds.
Turkey's Islamic banks have enjoyed a jump in assets over
the last year, but profitability and capital adequacy remain
concerns.
The banks held a combined 68.9 billion lira ($38.8 billion)
of assets in November, or 5.2 percent of the country's banking
assets, according to Turkish brokerage IS Investment. This
represented 24.7 percent growth from a year earlier, compared to
10.2 percent growth for the overall banking sector.
But net income for Islamic banks grew only 10 percent in the
same period versus a 37 percent increase for the overall banking
sector, the report showed.
The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) for the Islamic banks
combined stood at 13.68 percent in November, a fall of 0.34
percentage point from a year earlier, data from the regulator
showed. The ratio for the overall banking sector was 17.39
percent, up 1.02 percentage point.
"Participation banks like Al Baraka and Bank Asya have
relatively low capital adequacy ratios. Subordinated bonds will
boost their CAR and they will have a freer hand in giving out
loans," said Duygun Kutucu, senior analyst at brokerage Burgan
Securities.
"I think these (subordinated sukuk) will have a more
profound impact on loan growth."
Bank Asya's CAR stood at 13.77 percent as of September 2012,
while Al Baraka's was at 12.45 percent, according to bank
financials. Kuveyt Turk's CAR was 14.91 percent as of June 2012,
according to a bank statement; Turkiye Finans, majority-owned by
Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, had a CAR of
14.24 percent as of December 2011.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)