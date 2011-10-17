KUALA LUMPUR Oct 17 The rise in Islamic capital
markets will be fueled by more cross-border deals but the
disparity in tax and legal framework across jurisdictions needs
to be addressed, Malaysia's market regulator said on Monday.
Increased harmonisation in sharia interpretation and more
guidelines from global industry bodies will provide a common
platform for cross-border transactions as would collaboration
among countries, said the Securities Commission, which oversees
the world's largest Islamic bond market.
"As the various countries intensify efforts to develop their
respective Islamic capital markets, greater collaboration among
these jurisdictions will facilitate cross-border initiatives to
strengthen sharia governance frameworks," Nik Ramlah Mahmood,
Securities Commission's managing director, told an industry
conference.
Over the years, Islamic financial products have drawn
interest from outside their issuing country as investors look to
diversify their holdings. For example, Malaysian state
investment arm Khazanah Nasional's recent offshore yuan sukuk
garnered interest from investors in Europe and the Middle East.
Malaysia's Islamic capital market is projected to grow to
almost 3 trillion ringgit ($959 billion) by 2020, the government
had earlier forecast.
Nik Ramlah said the Malaysian Islamic capital market was
valued at 1.05 trillion ringgit as at end-2010, or about half
the size of the country's capital market. It grew an average
13.6 percent a year over the last 10 years.
Malaysia has the world's largest Islamic bond market, with
sukuk issued in the country accounting for 58.7 percent of
global sales in the first 8 months of 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters data. It accounted for 34.7 percent of total global
issuance last year.
Global Islamic financial assets now exceed $1 trillion and
are projected to grow up to $4 trillion by 2020, National
Commercial Bank has said.
Nik Ramlah said more Islamic investment products would be
developed on the sharia-based, rather than sharia-compliant,
approach which would involve risk-sharing principles based on
real economic activities.
"The sharia-based approach is also about the channeling of
savings into investments that create businesses and jobs, which
in turn will benefit the real economy," she said.
However, growth of Islamic capital markets was hobbled by
limited distribution channels for sharia financial products and
disparity in the legal, regulatory and tax frameworks, she said.
Islamic banks worldwide are subject to differing rules on
sharia interpretation and some jurisdictions have tax neutrality
laws for sukuk issues but many do not, which bankers say present
a challenge in the industry's growth.
"In respect of achieving greater international harmonisation
in the interpretation of sharia principles, while the areas of
differences in opinion are not substantial, there are still
consequent limitations in the ability of an issuer to offer a
truly global Islamic product," Nik Ramlah said.
(Click on for more Islamic finance stories and
for a speed guide)
($1 = 3.127 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Min Hun Fong)