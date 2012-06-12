* Targets private equity investments
* Aimed at improving food security
* Advised by Dutch asset manager Robeco
LONDON, June 12 The Islamic Development Bank
(IDB) is partnering with Dutch asset manager Robeco to launch a
$600 million food and agriculture fund to invest in projects
that promote steady food supply, an issue widely seen as a
catalyst for the Arab Spring rebellions.
Food prices grabbed the attention of world leaders after
their spike to record highs in February 2011 helped fuel the
Arab Spring in the Middle East and North Africa, pushing the
issue to the top of the agenda of policymakers responsible for
the region.
The Saudi-based fund will make private equity investments in
food and agriculture projects as well as companies across
various target countries in a sharia-compliant way.
It will be run by a joint venture between the Islamic
Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a
unit of the IDB, and Robeco, a subsidiary of Dutch bank Rabobank
.
"The fund is the first public private partnership of this
nature and size to address the inefficiencies and wastage facing
the food and agricultural sector throughout our member
countries," Khalid Al-Aboodi, ICD chief executive said in a
statement.
"Boosting regional food production, supply and trade, the
fund's investments will also lead to creation of jobs, transfer
of technology, promotion of sustainable practices and poverty
alleviation," Al-Aboodi said.
The fund hopes to raise an initial $350 million by the end
of the year to begin operations, targeting institutional
investors as well as governmental and multilateral organisations
and will have a 10-year term.
