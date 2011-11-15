DUBAI Nov 15 The global debt crisis may
help Islamic finance nearly double to $1.8 trillion in assets by
2016 as stagnant corporate lending pushes institutions to seek
alternative financing to traditional methods, according to a
report by Deutsche Bank.
The bank forecasts that there is over $2 trillion of
deleveraging in the United States and Europe, creating a
financing glut for both struggling countries and countries in
developed markets.
But the $50 billion Islamic bonds industry, which currently
makes up only 1 percent overall debt issuance, is increasingly
drawing issuers, providing significant fee income growth
prospects for Islamic financial institutions.
Islamic bonds, or sukuk, issuances have dominated the Gulf
region in recent months.
In November alone, Bahrain and Indonesia mandated banks to
issue sovereign sukuk while lenders such as Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank and Al Hilal Bank, wholly-owned by the Abu Dhabi
Investment Council, have also begun the process of issuing an
Islamic bond.
Turkish banks have also emerged on the scene with sukuk
issuances, providing Gulf investors with a means to diversify
geographically.
Islamic liquidity has also drawn interest from international
players such as Goldman Sachs to create a $2 billion
sukuk programme, following the success of HSBC Middle East's
benchmark issue.
Deutsche Bank said the pipeline for foreign corporate
issuance of sukuk could be strong going forward, given the fact
that many European bluechips, struggling with the European debt
crisis, are owned in part by Gulf-based sovereign wealth funds,
creating opportunity to tap alternative funding.
"The Islamic credit market may represent a more feasible and
shorter-term reality for the corporate space than for the
sovereign space," said the report, led by Deutsche Bank analyst
Ryan Ayache.
But sukuk will not be the only driver of growth. Deutsche
Bank expects that mortgage financing, particularly in Saudi
Arabia which is facing a housing shortage, could provide $100
billion in assets to the overall industry.
Retail banking, project finance and Islamic trade finance
are also expected to show significant growth as the global
Muslim population grows and the gross domestic products (GDP) of
Muslim countries outpace global GDP.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)