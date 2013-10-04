Oct 4 The Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development
Bank (IDB) plans to increase its Islamic bond
programme to $10 billion from $6.5 billion, to keep pace with
demand for investment-grade paper from the international
institution.
An expanded programme would help the AAA-rated bank meet its
goal of issuing one sukuk publicly every year and cater to a
growing number of investor requests for private placements.
The Jeddah-based lender plans to make the increase official
in November subject to clearance from regulators in Britain,
where its multi-currency programme is listed, said Hasan
Demirhan, director at the IDB's treasury department.
"So far, public issuances have been once in a year but
private issuances have been frequently based on the resource
requirements of the bank," said Demirhan.
The programme has been expanded twice since it was set up in
2005; close to $7 billion has been issued via 15 sukuk, out of
which $6.3 billion is currently outstanding, according to
Reuters calculations based on IDB data.
Last year was the busiest for the programme with $1.9
billion issued via five sukuk, four of which were private
placements worth a combined $1.1 billion.
This year, the IDB issued a $1 billion, five-year sukuk in
June and a five-year, $700 million private placement in March.
The bank, which operates to promote economic development in
Muslim countries and communities, has 56 member countries and
Saudi Arabia as its largest shareholder with 23.6 percent.
It plans to issue another benchmark-sized sukuk next year,
Demirhan said; benchmark-size transactions are at least $500
million.
FLEXIBILITY
In May, the IDB more than tripled its authorised capital to
$150 billion; it provides financing, loans and technical
assistance for development schemes which follow Islamic
principles, such as bans on interest payments and pure monetary
speculation.
An expanded sukuk programme would help the IDB increase its
profile among global investors and secure similar pricing levels
to other development banks such as the World Bank and European
Investment Bank, which can borrow at slightly lower rates
because they are more frequent issuers.
The IDB's June sukuk set price guidance at a spread of 30
basis points over midswaps; a year earlier it priced a sukuk at
40 bps over midswaps. The EIB priced a five-year, 500 million
Canadian dollar bond last month at 20 bps over midswaps.
The expanded programme would also help the IDB offer a wider
range of maturities to investors in its private placements. Its
public sukuk have used five-year tenors, but private placements
have also carried other maturities, Demirhan said.
"Private issuance of the sukuk is tailored to the need of
the investors and ranged between three to 10 years."
IDB sukuk are highly sought after by Islamic banks since the
lender is designated a zero risk-weighted institution by the
Basel Committee, the international banking supervisory body;
this means its paper can be used to manage capital adequacy on
bank balance sheets.
The IDB also has a 1 billion ringgit ($313 million) sukuk
programme in Malaysia, where it has issued an aggregate 700
million ringgit in three tranches since 2008.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)