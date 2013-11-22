LONDON Nov 22 One of the world's largest sharia
asset managers is lining up to buy up to 10 percent of the UK
government's inaugural sovereign Islamic bond issue, its chief
executive said.
Adam Ebrahim, founder and chief executive of Oasis Crescent
which is based in South Africa but expanding into the UK, told
Reuters the firm hopes to invest 10 million to 20 million pounds
in the 200 million pounds ($322.95 million) issue.
The planned 'sukuk', announced by Prime Minister David
Cameron in October, is expected to launch next year and become
the first by a Western government.
Sukuk are investment certificates which follow Islamic
religious principles, such as a ban on interest and gambling,
that put conventional interest bearing bonds off limits to many
Muslim investors.
Britain first announced plans for a sovereign sukuk five
years ago, but that issue never materialised as the country's
Debt Management Office decided the structure was too expensive.
The new proposal is less than a fifth of the size of the
original and is designed to boost London's status as a hub for
Islamic finance.
Ebrahim said sovereign issues of these certificates are
concentrated in the Middle East and some countries in Asia. A
push by Britain to become the first Western country to issue
debt using instruments palatable to Islamic investors is a
welcome opportunity to diversify Oasis' investment portfolio,
Ebrahim said.
"When they are ready, we're ready," he said.
Ebrahim was speaking in London as a range of Oasis funds
were listed on a distribution platform run by Fidelity used by
retail investors and their advisers.
Oasis first opened an office in Britain in 2012 aiming to
offer investments to the country's two million strong Muslim
community.