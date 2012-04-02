(Delete part of paragraph 7 incorrectly attributed to Khan)
By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, April 2 London-based Ethical Asset
Management has launched what it calls the world's first
"investment sukuk", aiming to resolve a major area of
controversy in Islamic finance by treating the vehicle as an
equity instrument rather than as a bond.
The firm aims to raise 200 million pounds ($318 million)
through the sukuk in the next 12 to 18 months, with 50 million
pounds required to start buying the assets which will back the
instrument.
The initial tranche will buy between two and four assets,
Ethical Asset's founder and chief executive Saadat Khan told
Reuters. The sukuk is a closed-end private placement fund,
structured as a Jersey property unit trust.
Traditional sukuk, often described as "Islamic bonds", have
been criticised by a number of Islamic scholars and investors
for resembling conventional debt products; payments on them can
be seen as akin to interest payments, which are banned under
sharia principles.
Instead, Ethical Asset will invest money raised by the sukuk
in income-generating student housing in Britain, projecting
annual net returns of 4 to 6 percent, and give investors
ownership of those assets - which it says will make the
instrument closer to an equity product than debt.
Ethical "will provide investors with full ownership, which
includes exposure to the risk/reward that is integral in a
sharia transaction," Khan said.
The sukuk's maturity is expected to be five to seven years,
he said.
"We want to provide a commercially viable option...which
does not rely on debt and can still deliver secure and stable
returns."
RISK
The nature of the equity sukuk means investors will directly
face risk in the student housing market, and there is no
guarantee that they will receive returns of 4 to 6 percent.
Khan said he expected the British student housing market
would remain strong despite weakness in the larger British real
estate market.
Annual investment returns on student accommodation in London
jumped to 15.1 percent in September 2011 from 8.4 percent in
2010, according to data from real estate consultancy Knight
Frank. Other cities in Britain posted a return of 10.5 percent,
down from 14.6 percent in the previous period.
Knight Frank said higher tuition fees at British
universities taking effect from this autumn were a concern for
the market, since they could potentially affect student
enrollments.
Since the start of 2011, a total of 12 sukuk have been
listed on the London Stock Exchange, bringing the total to 37
with a combined value of $20 billion, according to the UK
Islamic Finance Secretariat, part of the financial lobby group
TheCityUK.
