DUBAI, June 6 Islamic Development Bank has picked five banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential Reg S-structured dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, an announcement from lead arrangers said on Wednesday.

The supranational bank, rated AAA by the three main ratings agencies, mandated BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC , National Commercial Bank and Standard Chartered to arrange the meetings. Qatar's Barwa Bank is also involved in the potential trade as a lead manager.

Roadshows will commence in Riyadh on June 10, before taking in Kuala Lumpur on June 12, Singapore on June 13 and conclude in London on June 18. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)