BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
DUBAI May 16 Islamic Development Bank, a Jeddah-based multilateral institution, has picked eight banks to arrange a series of meetings with fixed income investors ahead of a potential sukuk issue, lead managers said on Thursday.
The AAA-rated bank will host roadshows in the Middle East, Asia and Europe from May 25, with a dollar-denominated benchmark sukuk issue to follow the meetings, subject to market conditions, the document from lead managers said.
Benchmark size transactions are at least $500 million in size.
Banks arranging the meetings are Qatar's Barwa Bank, Credit Agricole, CIMB, National Bank of Abu Dhabi , Natixis, NCB Capital - the investment banking arm of Saudi's National Commercial Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.