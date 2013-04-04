KUALA LUMPUR, April 4Saudi Arabia has left the
International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM), which is
preparing to launch its first long-delayed sukuk or Islamic
bonds since its inception in 2010, the IILM said late on
Wednesday.
IILM did not give a reason for Saudi Arabia's exit. The
central banks of Qatar and Malaysia bought out Saudi Arabia's
share.
Issuance of the first sukuk has been delayed twice, as IILM
faced a major challenge to ensure compliance with laws in all of
the 12 member countries situated across Asia and the Middle
East. The likely value of the sukuk is between $300 million and
to $500 million.
Malaysia's central bank governor said in late March the IILM
was in the "final stages" issuing its first sukuk, and was
identifying the underlying assets for the issue..
Kuala Lumpur-headquartered IILM, which was formed to issue
short-term sukuk to help sharia-compliant banks manage
liquidity, will now consist of 10 members after the Saudi
Arabian Monetary Agency "relinquished its shareholding", the
IILM said in a statement.
IILM members include monetary authorities in Indonesia,
Iran, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar,
Sudan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates as well as the
Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Corporation
for the Development of the Private Sector.
Sukuk are Islamic bonds issued under sharia or Islamic law,
and the charging of interest is prohibited.
