MANAMA Nov 21 Islamic bond issues, which
have outpaced the conventional bonds industry in recent months,
should continue to show strength into the first quarter of 2012
as borrowers seek better pricing and alternative funding amid
the global debt crisis, Islamic bankers said on Monday.
Both conventional and Islamic institutions, as well as
global sovereigns, have been flocking to the Islamic bond, or
sukuk, market, creating an unusually active fourth quarter. Debt
woes in Europe and a rush to the market before the window for
issuance closes ahead of the holidays have intensified activity,
but it should regain momentum in the first quarter.
"The first quarter will continue to be a busy one for sukuk
as those issuers that have been put on hold right now will want
to come back into the market," said Iza Kamaludin, associate
director of debt capital markets at HSBC Middle East.
"We're already starting to see people close their books with
investors telling us that they are starting to see investment
fatigue from all of the recent issuances."
Some debt issuers are finding it cheaper to raise money
through sukuk than through conventional bonds, as strong demand
and limited supply means there is liquidity to deploy.
The demand has helped to make the secondary market in sukuk
more stable than conventional bonds during the global financial
turmoil of the past few months.
In the past few weeks, financial institutions from Turkey to
Dubai have tapped Islamic liquidity with success. Kuveyt Turk
raised $350 million in an asset-backed sukuk, with orders
totalling $550 million, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
raised $500 million from a book of $1.4 billion in
orders.
Sovereigns have also come to market with Bahrain pricing a
$750 million sukuk at a profit rate of 6.237 percent while
Indonesia's long-awaited $1 billion sukuk priced at 4 percent,
tighter than guidance of 4.25 percent.
But frenzy over sukuk will likely normalize after the first
quarter as the stream of Islamic issues tightens the spread
between conventional and Islamic pricing, said Simon Eedle,
managing director at Credit Agricole.
"Pricing is cheaper now but that's a short-term phenomenon.
As more people come to market, you will see more equilibrium
going forward," he said. "I think you will see sukuk issuance
will be a lot more normalised after the first quarter."
Eedle said the first quarter will also benefit from
international and emerging market funds that will look to make
investments early in the year, driving more activity among
issuers.
While regional financial institutions and sovereigns will
continue to dominate sukuk issuance, there may be increased
interest among Western institutions to tap the Islamic market,
bankers said.
General Electric was the first Western corporate to
issue a sukuk in 2009 but there has been little activity among
international players since. HSBC's successful $500 million
sukuk earlier this year and Goldman Sachs' $2 billion
sukuk programme last month, however, is sparking interest among
other Western financial institutions.
"I think we might see more Western banks coming into the
market next year as liquidity has dried up in the West with the
financial crisis," said Kamaludin. "It will come down to the
question of whether they already have an affinity for the Gulf
region and at the end of the day people want to know that the
proceeds of a sukuk are going into something sharia-compliant."
Despite interest among Western institutions, near-term
challenges will keep issuance by international players from
aggressively tapping the market, said Belaid Jheengoor, director
of PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
Jheengoor said a lack of qualified Islamic professionals in
the West, ongoing tax implications and concerns over
high-profile sukuk defaults or near-defaults will raise
obstacles for issuance in the near future.
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)