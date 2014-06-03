* Projects focus on West Africa, starting with Burkina Faso
* Bank to commit about $7 bln to Africa over 5 years
DAKAR, June 3 The Islamic Development Bank has
launched a programme to release $180 million in financing to six
African countries for renewable energy projects as part of a
broad strategy to deepen its involvement in the region.
Islamic finance is growing in Africa as governments seek to
develop large-scale infrastructure projects. Last year Nigeria's
Osun State began offering the country's first Islamic bond.
Saudi Arabia-based IDB promotes economic development in its
56 countries through Shariah-compliant loans and grants. Nearly
half of the bank's member countries are in Africa which is home
to hundreds of millions of Muslims.
The new $180 million initiative, called Renewable Energy for
Poverty Reduction, will target projects over the next three
years to improve access to electricity in Africa's rural areas
where about 70 percent of households lack power.
"This is just seed money. The goal is to enlarge it and to
build a pipeline of projects," Sidi Mohamned Ould Taleb,
regional director for IDB, told Reuters on the sidelines of a
conference in Dakar.
Around $125 million has been committed by the bank and
initial talks with potential partners such as the OPEC Fund for
International Development have started to secure the rest.
"Other partners have expressed a readiness," said IDB Vice
President Ahmet Tiktik.
The initiative will focus on West Africa and projects in
Burkina Faso have already been approved.
Projects such as mini-grids and rooftop solar systems for
Mali, Senegal, Niger and Nigeria are likely to follow and a
sixth African country not yet determined.
The initiative follows the launch of a new IDB energy sector
policy called "Energy for Prosperity" which seeks to support
sustainable energy solutions for the poor.
IDB began a Special Program for the Development in Africa in
2008 and is active in financing projects for health, education
and infrastructure. It committed around $5 billion in financing
for sub-Saharan Africa between 2008-2012, or around 23 percent
of its budget.
Taleb said that IDB planned to increase that to around 33
percent or around $7 billion in the next five years.
