OSLO Nov 15 Offshore service vessel owner
Island Offshore Shipholding said on Tuesday:
* Has initiated discussions with its finance providers to
address the group's long term financing
* Has decided with effect from Nov. 14 to temporarily halt
all payments of amortisation to its secured finance providers
* Net interest bearing debt stood at 7.02 billion Norwegian
crowns ($834.46 million) at end of June 2016, total long term
liabilities stood at 8.4 billion crowns and short term
liabilities at 431 million crowns, according to Q3 report
* Will continue to pay interest on the debt to the finance
providers as it falls due
* The secured finance providers have been informed of
payment halt
* Carnegie is retained as financial adviser and Thommessen
as legal advisor to assist the group in its process to address
the contemplated restructuring of long-term financing
* The group has 28 vessels within the segments PSV, AHTS,
Well Stimulation (WS), Subsea Construction (SCV) and Light Well
Intervention (LWI)
* The Island Offshore Group is privately owned and comprises
a group of ship owning and management companies
($1 = 8.3887 Norwegian crowns)
