Dec 16 Moody's Investors Service on Monday cut
the Isle of Man's sovereign foreign currency government bond
rating one notch to Aa1 from Aaa.
The rating downgrade was due to risks posed to offshore
financial centers such as the Isle of Man by changes in
international politics and economics since the global financial
crisis, Moody's said in a statement.
"Moody's believes that initiatives at the OECD and G-20
level to reduce global tax avoidance and evasion, as well as the
very substantial increase in debt levels in many advanced
economies, make it clear that pressures on offshore financial
centers are unlikely to abate in the short term," Moody's said.
The rating outlook is now stable, Moody's said.
Moody's said the Isle of Man's economy remains more
diversified than other offshore centers. As a result, its growth
performance has been stronger and less volatile than other
similar offshore centers such as Bermuda or the Cayman Islands.
The Isle of Man, located in the Irish Sea between Britain
and Ireland, is a British crown dependency but is not part of
the United Kingdom or the European Union.