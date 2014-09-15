BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts files to withdraw IPO plans
* Had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in September 2016
Sept 15 Isola Group Ltd, a maker of laminate materials, filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to withdraw its up to $100 million initial public offering of common shares .
Chandler, Arizona-based Isola had applied in October 2011 to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under symbol "ISLA".
Isola makes laminate materials for circuit boards used in electronic products.
The company said its IPO filing was not declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act. (1.usa.gov/X8FVd2) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.
* Zosano announces pricing of public offering of common stock