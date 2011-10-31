Oct 31 Isola Group Ltd, a maker of laminate materials, filed with U.S. securities regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debt.

The company said UBS Investment Bank, Piper Jaffray, Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co are underwriting the IPO.

Chandler, Arizona-based Isola intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under symbol "ISLA".

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)