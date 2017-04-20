North Korea releases American detainee on humanitarian grounds-KCNA
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it has released American Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
(Adds comments from Isolux Corsan)
LA PAZ, April 19 Bolivia's government said on Wednesday it had rescinded contracts to build a road and a dam with Spain's Corsan-Corviam, a subsidiary of Isolux Corsan SA, pulling contractual guarantees for more than $150 million.
Isolux Corsan IPO-ISOL.MC said in a statement the government had not considered alternatives the company offered and had failed to complete its own contractual obligations.
The company is undergoing debt restructuring in Spain and has also stopped development of power transmission lines in Brazil.
Bolivia's Minister of Public Works Milton Claros said Corsan-Corviam had signed contracts worth $534 million in 2014 and had missed construction dates.
"We have to take legal action for damages and losses that have been caused," Claros said.
"They were notified and had time to amend the situation, but as they have not done so... what is left is to execute the guarantees and that is what we are going to do."
Isolux Corsan's statement said the company had given Bolivia's electrical authority numerous alternatives to enable it to continue work on the dam.
It also said the government's highway authority owed money on the road Isolux Corsan was contracted to build and creditors had staged protests, creating a security risk for its workers. (Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it has released American Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.