* Eyes listing Isolux Infrastructure on Brazil stock market
* Hires Santander, Credit Suisse as IPO coordinators
MADRID, Aug 23 Spain's Isolux Corsan has hired
Santander Global Banking & Markets and Credit Suisse
as coordinators of a possible listing of its Isolux
Infrastructure unit in Brazil, the construction and engineering
company said on Tuesday.
Isolux Infrastructure, with headquarters in Sao Paulo,
operates motorway concessions and energy assets and is involved
in projects with investments worth more than 7.5 billion euros,
it said.
Isolux Corsan chairman Luis Delso met with Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff last week to tell her about the Spanish
company's plans.
