MADRID Jan 16 Spanish energy and construction
company Isolux Corsan said on Friday it planned to list on the
Spanish stock exchange to raise around 600 million euros ($698
million) to reduce debt and fund growth.
This marks the third Spanish stock market listing to be
announced over the past few days. Builder ACS said on
Thursday it would float a stake in its renewable energy business
and the government said on Wednesday it would relaunch a delayed
listing for airports operator Aena in the next few
weeks.
A period of market volatility resulted in some deals being
pulled at the end of last year, but low oil prices and hopes of
a recovery in euro zone economies has increased confidence among
Spanish companies.
Isolux Corsan reported revenues of 3.2 billion euros in
2013, of which more than 80 percent was generated outside Spain
through projects such as power transmission in India, Brazil and
the United States and building and managing toll road networks
in India and Mexico.
One of the group's most high-profile operations is a
1-billion-euro project to build two pylons the height of the
Eiffel Tower to string electricity cables over the Amazon river
to connect the Brazilian cities of Manaus and Macapa to the
grid.
The company also intends to make available an over-allotment
of shares no greater than 15 percent of the size of the
offering, it said in a statement.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Santander
will be the joint global coordinators for the initial
public offering, the company said. The operation needs approval
by the Spanish stock market regulator.
($1 = 0.8592 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day and Jane
Merriman)