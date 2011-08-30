TEL AVIV Aug 30 Bank Hapoalim unit Isracard, Israel's largest credit card company, reported a 24 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a stronger economy and higher consumer spending.

"The quarterly results point to continued growth in consumption and the number of non-banking cards, which contributed to the rise in turnover of purchases," chairwoman Irit Izakson said on Tuesday.

"We estimate the impact of global economic events is starting to affect the rate of growth in the economy. However, it is too early to estimate what will be the long-term impact of current events."

Net profit rose to 56 million shekels ($15.6 million), as revenue grew 13 percent to 430 million.

Israel's economy grew an annualised 3.3 percent in the second quarter of 2011, down from a 4.7 percent pace in the first quarter.

Isracard said the number of its cards in circulation was up 6 percent to 3.295 million.

Hapoalim, Israel's second-largest bank, is due to report full financial results on Aug. 31. ($1 = 3.58 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Erica Billingham)