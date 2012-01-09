JERUSALEM Jan 9 Israel Aerospace
Industries (IAI) will sell weapons systems worth more than $1.1
billion to an Asian country over the next four years, the
state-owned defence contractor said on Monday.
It said the deal had been signed but did not identify the
buyer. Israel's past defence trading partners in Asia have
included Singapore, South Korea, India and China.
IAI, Israel's biggest arms firm, develops military and
commercial aerospace technology, including communications
satellites, unmanned air systems, naval attack missiles and
business jets and upgrades combat aircraft and helicopters.
Israel plans a public offering of 20-30 percent of IAI this
year, the Finance Ministry said in April.
TheMarker financial news website had reported that the
company, which had sales of $3.15 billion in 2010, was expected
to be valued at $2.5-3 billion at privatisation.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Louise Ireland)