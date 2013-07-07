UPDATE 2-Beijing Auto's green car unit plans IPO in 2018
* Electric vehicle battery costs rapidly declining (Adds quote, details)
JERUSALEM, July 7 An Israeli F16 warlane crashed at sea on Sunday due to an engine malfunction and Israel subsequently grounded all its F15 and F16 combat aircraft pending a review of the incident, a military spokesman said.
The pilot and navigator on board managed to safely bail out of the U.S.-made plane and a military rescue unit came to evacuate them by helicopter, the spokesman and Israeli media reports said.
"An F16 combat aircraft crashed earlier today in the sea after the engine malfunctioned," the spokesman said. He added that the air force commander had decided to "ground all F16 and F15 planes until circumstances of the incident are reviewed."
Israel's Channel 2 television said that the crash occurred off the coast of the Hamas Islamist-ruled Gaza Strip, a territory which also borders on Egypt.
(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan)
* Electric vehicle battery costs rapidly declining (Adds quote, details)
COLOMBO, March 6 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly firmer on Monday, after posting a more than three-week closing low in the previous session, with beverage and telecom stocks driving the gains.
LONDON, March 6 Prime Minister Theresa May told the chief executive of General Motors, Mary Barra, that she wanted to see jobs at two Vauxhall car plants in Britain secured for the long term during a phone call on Sunday, May's office said in a statement.