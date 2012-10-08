DUBAI Oct 8 The incursion by an unmanned
aircraft into Israeli airspace at the weekend exposed the
weakness of Israeli air defences, an Iranian military official
was quoted as saying on Monday.
The Israeli air force shot down a drone on Saturday after it
crossed into southern Israel, the military said, but it remained
unclear where the aircraft had come from.
Jamaluddin Aberoumand, deputy coordinator for Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the incident indicated that
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile defence system "does not work
and lacks the necessary capacity", Fars news agency reported.
The Iron Dome system, jointly funded with the United States,
is designed to shoot down short-range guerrilla rockets, not
slow-flying aircraft. It intercepted more than 80 percent of the
targets it engaged in March when nearly 300 rockets and mortars
were fired at southern Israel, the Pentagon said at the time.
The drone was first spotted above the Mediterranean near the
Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip to the west of Israel, said military
spokeswoman Avital Leibovich. An Israeli warplane shot it down
above a forest near the occupied West Bank.
Israeli parliament member Miri Regev, a former chief
spokesman of the military, wrote on Twitter it was an "Iranian
drone launched by Hezbollah", referring to the Lebanese Shi'ite
group that fought a war with Israel in 2006.
Israeli defence officials have not confirmed this.
Aberoumand attributed claims the drone was made by Iran to a
"psychological operation" by Israel, but did not confirm or deny
them. "The Zionist regime (Israel) has many enemies," he added.
On at least one occasion, Iranian-backed Hezbollah has sent
a drone into Israeli airspace. And in 2010, an Israeli warplane
shot down an apparently unmanned balloon in the Negev near the
country's Dimona nuclear reactor.
The Israeli military released a 10-second video clip of what
it said was Saturday's mid-air interception, showing a small
aircraft just before a missile from a fighter jet destroys it.
Israel has threatened to bomb Iran's nuclear sites if
diplomatic efforts fail to stop the nuclear work it believes is
aimed at getting weapons capability, a charge Tehran denies.
Iran has responded with threats to attack U.S. military
bases in the region and retaliate against Israel if attacked.