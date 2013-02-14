* Lawyer met "Prisoner X" a day before jailhouse death
JERUSALEM/CANBERRA Feb 14 An Australian
immigrant, reported to have been recruited by Israel's Mossad
spy agency, was charged with grave crimes before he committed
suicide in an Israeli jail, one of his lawyers said on Thursday.
The closely guarded case has raised questions in Australia
and Israel about the suspected use by the Mossad of dual
Australian-Israeli nationals and the circumstances behind the
2010 detention and death of 34-year-old Ben Zygier.
Israel on Wednesday broke its silence over an Australian
Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) report which said that Zygier,
who moved to Israel, was jailed in isolation over suspected
misconduct while spying for the Mossad.
Partially lifting a gag order on the case, an Israeli court
said a dual-nationality citizen had been imprisoned secretly
under a false name for "security reasons", and found dead in his
cell in what was eventually ruled a suicide.
Israeli criminal attorney Avigdor Feldman said he met with
the man, dubbed "Prisoner X", a day before his death.
"I met with a balanced person, given the tragic outcome, who
was rationally weighing his legal options," Feldman told Channel
10 Television.
He said the detainee was charged with "grave crimes" and
that there were ongoing negotiations for a plea bargain. The
attorney did not elaborate on the allegations, which he said the
prisoner denied. Reporting in Israel on the case is still
subject to strict government censorship.
The Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida quoted on Thursday
unidentified Western sources as saying Zygier took part in the
killing by a Mossad hit-team of Hamas operative Mahmoud
al-Mahbouh in Dubai in 2010.
Zygier, the newspaper reported, offered Dubai information
about the operation in return for the emirate's protection.
Offering a different version, Australia's Fairfax Media said
Australian security officials suspected Zygier may have been
about to disclose Israeli intelligence operations, including the
use of fraudulent Australian passports, either to the Canberra
government or to the media before his arrest.
"His interrogators told him he could expect lengthy jail-
time and be ostracized from his family and the Jewish
community," Feldman said. "There was no heart string they did
not pull, and I suppose that ultimately brought about the tragic
end."
In a separate interview Feldman appeared to inadvertently
confirm the man was a Mossad spy.
"The Mossad liaison I was in touch with informed me that,
unfortunately, my client was no longer alive," Feldman told Kol
Barama Radio. Israel has neither denied nor confirmed that
"Prisoner X" was a Mossad officer.
The jailhouse suicide of Zygier has focused attention on the
agency's recruitment of foreign-born Jews who could spy under
cover of their native passports.
SUSPICIONS
Australian media have reported that Zygier had been one of
at least three Australian-Israeli dual nationals under
investigation by the Australian Security Intelligence
Organisation over suspicions of espionage for Israel.
Australia complained to Israel in 2010 after Dubai said
forged Australian passports were used by the Mossad squad.
Mahbouh's killers, authorities in the emirate said, also had
also had British, Irish, French and German passports.
Mossad is widely reputed to have stepped up its shadow war
in recent years against Iran's nuclear programme, Lebanon's
Hezbollah guerrillas, suspected nuclear procurement by Syria and
arms smuggling to Palestinians through Dubai, Sudan and Egypt.
In an apparent reversal from previous statements, Australian
Foreign minister Bob Carr said on Thursday his ministry had
known about Zygier's jailing in Israel as early as February
2010. On Wednesday he said Australian diplomats in Israel only
found out about the detention after his death in custody later
that year.
Israel's Justice Ministry said a court has ordered an
inquiry into possible negligence in Zygier's death.
Zygier, who came from a prominent Jewish family in Australia
and was also known as Ben Alon and Ben Allen, was buried in
Melbourne. He had been married with two young children. His
relatives have declined all comment on the case.
