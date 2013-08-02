JERUSALEM Aug 2 Leo Leiderman, chief economist
at Bank Hapoalim, has withdrawn his candidacy to
become the next governor of the Bank of Israel, Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Friday.
The move represents a setback for Netanyahu. Leiderman was
only nominated last Wednesday after the first choice, Jacob
Frenkel, also withdrew his bid to succeed Stanley Fischer, who
stepped down at the end of June after eight years on the job.
"Professor Leo Leiderman, the designated candidate to become
the next Governor of the Bank of Israel, notified Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid a short while
ago that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post," the
statement said, giving no reason for his decision.
(Reporting by Ori Lewis; editing by Crispian Balmer)