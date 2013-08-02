JERUSALEM Aug 2 Leo Leiderman, chief economist at Bank Hapoalim, has withdrawn his candidacy to become the next governor of the Bank of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Friday.

The move represents a setback for Netanyahu. Leiderman was only nominated last Wednesday after the first choice, Jacob Frenkel, also withdrew his bid to succeed Stanley Fischer, who stepped down at the end of June after eight years on the job.

"Professor Leo Leiderman, the designated candidate to become the next Governor of the Bank of Israel, notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid a short while ago that he is withdrawing his candidacy for the post," the statement said, giving no reason for his decision. (Reporting by Ori Lewis; editing by Crispian Balmer)