JERUSALEM, June 3 Israeli authorities, under pressure from households and small businesses, began work on Wednesday to spur competition in the banking system in an effort to cut bank fees and charges.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who won popularity in a previous government post for cutting mobile phone charges, was elected in March after campaigning to bring down other costs, including banking. The government and central bank have asked officials to investigate the sector.

"We are in a situation where three banks control about 70 percent of the credit in the economy and that does not make any sense," Kahlon told a news briefing, referring to Hapoalim , Leumi and Discount.

A committee headed by Dror Strum, a former anti-trust commissioner, and including finance ministry, central bank and anti-monopoly officials, will propose reforms. Strum has said he wants to improve the existing system rather than make radical changes and hopes to add two or three more bank competitors.

Israelis complain that banks charge them too many fees, including for making deposits and withdrawing money from their own accounts.

Officials have tried for years to lure foreign banks without success. The banking regulator said in 2013 that he was trying to entice an internet bank or credit union to start operations in Israel, with no result so far.

Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said competition in the sector was important but that any measures must keep depositors' money safe while ensuring appropriate regulation and stability.

The new panel, charged with recommending new entrants to provide banking and financial services and separating ownership of credit card firms from banks, will present recommendations within 100 days.

Kahlon said he also seeks more competition in insurance and pensions. Five large companies dominate the pension sector. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)