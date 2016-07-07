By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM, July 7
JERUSALEM, July 7 The International Monetary
Fund has heavily criticised an Israeli government committee's
plan for boosting competition in the banking sector and lowering
the cost of credit.
The recommendations, submitted to Finance Minister Moshe
Kahlon on Thursday, make it easier for new banks to enter the
market.
Kahlon was elected last year with a promise to reform the
banking sector, dominated by Hapoalim and Leumi
and smaller rival Discount, which control
about three-quarters of the credit in Israel.
Under the plan Hapoalim and Leumi will have to sell their
credit card companies, although they will still be allowed to
issue credit cards.
Their credit card companies provide less than 10 percent of
credit to households, according to the Finance Ministry.
The IMF said the so-called Strum Committee -- which included
Finance Ministry and central bank officials -- used old data in
its analysis and that the basis of the reform was faulty and
could harm the system's stability.
It said in a report that there is little international
precedent to guide some of these proposed reforms and they
"appear at variance with policy initiatives elsewhere that draw
on the lessons of the financial crisis".
The reforms are "likely to have adverse consumer impacts in
the short term," the IMF said, adding that they "explicitly
encourage the growth of the 'shadow banking' industry, under new
and largely untested supervisory arrangements".
It said data from the Bank of Israel's 2015 annual report
provide a clearer and different picture of competition in the
retail credit market than the recommendations depict.
For instance, the IMF said, there has been substantial
growth in bank lending to small and medium companies and to
households over the past three years, while overdraft and credit
card interest rates in Israel are low relative to other OECD
countries.
It said the share of credit to small and medium firms is in
line with OECD averages.
"These data suggest that access to retail credit in Israel
may not be as constrained as had been thought previously," the
IMF said. "Accordingly, the competition problems to which the
Strum Committee's comprehensive reforms are addressed are less
apparent based on more timely data."
One senior Israeli banking official said the IMF report was
"very critical" and that Kahlon should not ignore the criticism.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)