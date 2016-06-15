By Steven Scheer
| HERZLIYA, Israel, June 15
HERZLIYA, Israel, June 15 Israel's central bank
chief expressed concerns on Wednesday about the rapid growth
trend in credit to households, saying the repayment burden could
become harder to bear as the country's economic expansion slows
down.
Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug told the annual Herzliya
conference the recent rise in lending to households "may lead to
overleverage and an increased burden of repayment in the
future."
She cautioned that Israel's economy is growing more slowly
than in the past while operating in a near-zero interest rate
environment with full employment.
"Possible changes in any one of these parameters, such as an
increase in the interest rate or unemployment, may endanger the
financial state of households and small businesses, and make it
difficult for them to meet their obligations," Flug said.
Israel's economy is expected to grow 2.8 percent in 2016 and
the central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1
percent for more than a year, with expectations of steady policy
into 2017.
Flug also warned against implementing banking reforms too
quickly, saying the stability of the financial system must be
maintained in case of an economic downturn.
The central bank and the finance ministry agreed this week
on reform that will ease conditions for the entry of new banks,
while forcing Israel's two largest banks - Hapoalim
and Leumi - to sell their credit card businesses.
The aim is to spur competition to make credit cheaper for
consumers and small businesses.
"We must remember that a collapse of a financial agent may
cause contagion and a negative impact to confidence in other
financial agents," Flug .
"For these reasons, it is important that increased
competition in the credit market ... be accomplished with
caution, while paying attention to the developing risks and with
proper supervision of the new credit suppliers."
"History proves that if we permit and even encourage the
banking and financial system to engage in unlimited competition
in favour of the profit line, the price paid by creditors, and
the economy as a whole, meaning the entire public, is too heavy
to bear," Flug said.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)