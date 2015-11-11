JERUSALEM Nov 11 Israel's banking regulator is setting up a data bank and seeking privately run credit bureaus to help make it easier and cheaper for consumers to borrow money from sources other than their own bank branches.

Faced with public outrage, the government is trying to find ways to lower the high cost of living, while the Bank of Israel is looking to boost competition for loans to households and small businesses, which would lower the cost of credit.

The way things stand now, consumers' own banks are the only ones with pertinent credit data.

"But if you go to another bank, they don't know anything about you or your potential for repayment so they price (the loan at rates) above your bank," Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg, the central bank's deputy governor, told Reuters. "You don't have many other choices other than your own bank."

Under the project that Baudot-Trajtenberg is heading, banks and lenders would send all credit information to a data bank at the Bank of Israel.

Then, credit bureaus similar to those operating in the United States and Europe would build a credit score that would allow consumers "to shop around with your credit score to get a loan at better conditions," she said.

To insure that banks will provide the data, the central bank is working with lawmakers on legislation to make it mandatory. The bill is in discussion in parliament's Economics Committee.

At the same time, the Bank of Israel is seeking local and foreign companies to operate as for-profit but regulated credit bureaus. Baudot-Trajtenberg expects to choose a winner later in 2016.

She noted that unlike consumer loans, there is much more competition for mortgages in Israel.

According to the Bank of Israel, household credit excluding mortgages has risen to 138 billion shekels ($35 billion) as of August from 102 billion in January 2010.

"Usually, increasing competition in the credit market is associated with risking stability," Baudot-Trajtenberg said.

"Here, however, this is a win-win. The credit registry will improve competition, and will also promote stability, as it will provide the Bank of Israel with high quality data that will enable us to closely follow and analyse trends in retail credit."

($1 = 3.9031 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tom Heneghan)