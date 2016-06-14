JERUSALEM, June 14 Israel has received foreign interest in buying some of its credit card companies once a new banking reform forces them to be put up for sale, banking regulator Hedva Bar said on Tuesday.

Under a reform plan aimed at reducing creating more competition to make credit cheaper for consumers and small businesses, barriers for the entry of new banks will be eased. Israel's top two banks -- Hapoalim and Leumi -- will also be required to sell their credit card businesses, Isracard and Leumi Card.

They will, however, be allowed to issue credit cards as part of the reform agreed on by the central bank and finance ministry that was unveiled on Monday.

"We have received interest from foreign investors regarding the credit card companies," Bar, the Supervisor of Banks at the Bank of Israel, told a news conference. "But the talks are preliminary and we don't know what will come out of them."

She did not name the banks but said they were European and American. Foreign players have shied away from Israel until now.

Bar said that Israel's banking system was stable and stronger than global peers, with a higher quality of credit.

Israel's banking system is dominated by Hapoalim and Leumi, which together comprise about 60 percent of the banking credit market.

Third largest bank Mizrahi-Tefahot -- Israel's largest mortgage lender -- holds another 18 percent followed by Discount, First International, Union and a few other smaller players.

Although new regulations will make it easier for the entry of new banks, such as those stemming from credit card companies, Bar said there could be room for more and likened Israel to Denmark -- another small country with a few large banks and many small ones.

"In the past we saw that small banks didn't have a sustainable business model," she told Reuters, noting some small banks ultimately failed.

"Maybe in the future there will be a business model for small banks if they are very focused. If they are niche banks and not universal banks, and are cost effective."

Bar also said Israeli banks need to become more efficient, mainly through stepping up voluntary retirement programmes significantly and through new technologies and innovation. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Keith Weir)