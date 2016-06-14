By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM, June 14
JERUSALEM, June 14 Israel has received foreign
interest in buying some of its credit card companies once a new
banking reform forces them to be put up for sale, banking
regulator Hedva Bar said on Tuesday.
Under a reform plan aimed at reducing creating more
competition to make credit cheaper for consumers and small
businesses, barriers for the entry of new banks will be eased.
Israel's top two banks -- Hapoalim and Leumi
-- will also be required to sell their credit card businesses,
Isracard and Leumi Card.
They will, however, be allowed to issue credit cards as part
of the reform agreed on by the central bank and finance ministry
that was unveiled on Monday.
"We have received interest from foreign investors regarding
the credit card companies," Bar, the Supervisor of Banks at the
Bank of Israel, told a news conference. "But the talks are
preliminary and we don't know what will come out of them."
She did not name the banks but said they were European and
American. Foreign players have shied away from Israel until now.
Bar said that Israel's banking system was stable and
stronger than global peers, with a higher quality of credit.
Israel's banking system is dominated by Hapoalim and Leumi,
which together comprise about 60 percent of the banking credit
market.
Third largest bank Mizrahi-Tefahot -- Israel's
largest mortgage lender -- holds another 18 percent followed by
Discount, First International, Union
and a few other smaller players.
Although new regulations will make it easier for the entry
of new banks, such as those stemming from credit card companies,
Bar said there could be room for more and likened Israel to
Denmark -- another small country with a few large banks and many
small ones.
"In the past we saw that small banks didn't have a
sustainable business model," she told Reuters, noting some small
banks ultimately failed.
"Maybe in the future there will be a business model for
small banks if they are very focused. If they are niche banks
and not universal banks, and are cost effective."
Bar also said Israeli banks need to become more efficient,
mainly through stepping up voluntary retirement programmes
significantly and through new technologies and innovation.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Keith Weir)