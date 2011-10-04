JERUSALEM Oct 4 Israel's banking regulator plans to raise banks' core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio target to 11 percent by 2016 as part of implementation of Basel III standards, the Globes financial daily reported on Tuesday.

The Bank of Israel's banking supervisor's current core ratio of capital to risk minimum is 7.5 percent, with banks averaging around 8 percent.

Globes, which did not cite sources, noted that banks will have to boost their core capital by a combined 27 billion shekels, or 80 percent of their average aggregate annual profit over the past five years.

Banks will also have a tougher time issuing dividends.

A Bank of Israel spokesman declined to comment "on the facts, numbers and dates."

The new capital rules, known as Basel III, call for a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of at least 7 percent starting in 2013. Full implementation is expected by 2019.

Israeli bank stocks slid on Tuesday <0#.TELBANK>, led by a 9.1 percent drop at First International Bank of Israel . Israel's two largest banks, Leumi and Hapoalim , closed down 5.2 and 6 percent, respectively.

($1 = 3.75 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)