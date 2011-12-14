JERUSALEM Dec 14 Israel's government took
aim at the country's largest banks on Wednesday by appointing a
committee that will explore ways to increase competition in the
sector.
The move is the latest in a series taken by the government
to try to lower the cost of living in Israel following a wave of
nationwide protests this summer that shook the political system.
Israeli banks have weathered the global credit crisis
relatively well, but the Bank of Israel and the Finance Ministry
said on Wednesday the high level of concentration and
complexities within the banking system may be hurting customers.
Israel's two largest lenders, Bank Hapoalim and
Bank Leumi, control about two-thirds of the market.
"The team will explore and recommend steps to increase
competition in the banking sector and will consider various
means to simplify the banking product, to strengthen client
bargaining power and improve and enhance credit services for
households and small businesses," the central bank and Finance
Ministry said in a joint statement.
The committee, headed by the Bank of Israel's Supervisor of
Banks, David Zaken, will present its recommendation within four
months.
