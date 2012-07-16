By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, July 16 A committee headed by
Israel's banking regulator has recommended opening up the market
to Internet banks and allowing non-bank institutions to lend
more to households and small businesses to boost competition and
lower borrowing costs.
Israel's banking system is dominated by two large banks --
Leumi and Hapoalim, with a combined market
share of about 60 percent -- and three smaller lenders, with
around one-third of the sector's revenues derived from fees paid
by customers.
Public anger about charges which are viewed as unjustified
or excessive, such as those for withdrawals and deposits,
prompted the government and central bank to appoint the panel to
find ways to increase banking and credit competitiveness.
"The findings point to a number of characteristics of the
banking system, which include: a high level of concentration
that inhibits competitiveness; a low level of profitability by
international standards; and a low level of operational
efficiency relative to banks in the developed countries, which
is partially due to high wage costs relative to the banks' scale
of activity," the panel said in an interim report on Monday.
The committee was led by Bank of Israel Supervisor of Banks
David Zaken, who said its recommendations aimed to increase
choice and improve transparency.
The report noted that a growing proportion of credit has
been provided to large borrowers by non-bank institutions that
manage pension funds, but that households and smaller businesses
have no real alternative to the banking system. Some 90 percent
of credit to this sector is provided by banks, the report said.
The panel's key recommendations include allowing the entry
of new players such as Internet banks and credit unions, and
more lending by institutional investors, to raise competition.
"Implementation of the recommendations and measures
presented in this report will bring about greater
competitiveness in banking services for ... households and small
businesses, with respect to the price they pay for services, the
total amount of credit available in the market, and the quality
of service," the report said.
Zaken told Reuters that an "initiative to start an internet
bank in Israel has been going on for some time" but he declined
to give details. The probability of an Internet bank in the near
future, he said, "depends on the progress of entrepreneurs."
But Alon Glazer, a banking analyst at Leader Capital
Markets, was sceptical of such a venture since it may be tough
to get licences from the Bank of Israel. Even if there was an
Internet bank, it probably will not take a large market share,
he added.
The panel also recommended making it easier to close
accounts, allowing customers to compare online the interest
rates offered by banks, and the cancellation and control of a
number of banking fees.
The public will have 30 days to respond before final
recommendations are published. The banks have also yet to
respond.
"It is important the recommendations are implemented quickly
for the benefit of households, small businesses and the
economy," said Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer.
Glazer said the committee's intentions were good but that
there was unlikely to be a revolution in the industry. Banks'
profits will probably not be harmed much either since sources of
profit are varied and they will find other areas to compensate.
"The harm is only a few percent, if at all," he said.
Israel's banking index was down 1.2 percent at
midday in Tel Aviv.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Catherine Evans)