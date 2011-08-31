* Hapoalim Q2 net profit 712 mln shekels vs 661 mln forecast

* Leumi profit falls to 563 mln shekels vs 580 mln forecast

* Discount Bank profit 231 mln shekels vs 130 mln forecast

* Hapoalim shares up 3 percent, Leumi down 0.2 pct (Combines earlier separate stories)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Aug 31 Three of Israel's top banks posted higher second-quarter net profit on Wednesday as a strong domestic economy boosted financing income and helped most of them cut provisions for credit losses.

However, Leumi , the country's largest bank in terms of assets, posted a drop in net profit, down 18 percent at 563 million shekels, as the year-earlier quarter was flattered by a large capital gain. Excluding one-off items, its net profit was up 10.7 percent in the quarter.

Leumi's net profit was below analysts' average estimate of 580 million shekels in a Reuters poll, knocking 0.2 percent off its shares by midday, compared with gains of more than 1 percent in the broader market.

"Non-interest income at 966 million shekels was 40 million shekels short of our estimate on weaker capital markets income," Citi analyst Michael Klahr said in a note to clients. "This will not recover in the third quarter."

Leumi did not announce a dividend in the quarter and Klahr said it was probably waiting for clarity from the Bank of Israel on capital requirements before making any payments.

Hapoalim , Israel's second-largest bank in terms of assets, but which has the largest credit portfolio, reported the highest profitability in the sector and beat analysts' expectations.

Net profit rose to 712 million shekels from 497 million a year earlier, while analysts had forecast 661 million shekels.

Its shares jumped 3 percent to 14.92 shekels.

Yuval Ben Ze'ev, head of research at the Clal Finance brokerage, said the results were good, even though they received a boost from derivatives accounting.

"The profit was strong and financing activity was good, reflecting continued growth in credit and the rise in interest rates, which was seen in income from the retail and private banking sectors," he said.

The credit loss provision fell to 327 million shekels from 341 million a year earlier but was up from 14 million in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank analyst Dan Harverd said this was mainly in the corporate segment to reflect increased credit risk and a loss in the value of covenants.

"It is a welcome change to see Hapoalim take a proactive approach to provisioning, suggesting management seeks to increase coverage ratios while the economy remains on sound footing," he said.

"Changes to the composition of credit show that the bank is successfully implementing its strategy of increasing its share in mortgages and middle markets."

Like Leumi, Hapoalim did not mention a dividend.

No. 3 bank Israel Discount posted a 48 percent surge in net profit to 231 million shekels, well above analysts' expectations of 130 million shekels. Its shares were up 2.7 percent to 6.12 shekels.

"The result is good relative to forecasts, but sadly, with Discount we have learned not to jump to conclusions after only one quarter," Ben Ze'ev said, alluding to Discount's loss-plagued past.

But he said there was room for cautious optimism and added that the bank's previously announced efficiency measures would be a major factor in Discount's development.

First International Bank of Israel , the no. 5 bank, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit to 103 million shekels and its shares were up 0.5 percent. ($1 = 3.57 shekels) (Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham and Will Waterman)