By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, March 29 Israel's top banks are braced for a difficult 2012 due to slowing economic growth, weak financial markets, a tougher real estate market and increasing tensions with Iran and Arab neighbours.

"These factors will continue to overshadow our economic environment in the near future and they do not make it easy for the activities of the Israeli banking system and Leumi in particular," said David Brodet, chairman of Leumi, Israel's largest bank in terms of assets.

Israel's economy is projected to grow 3.1 percent this year after a 4.7 percent spurt in 2011, due to a slower rise in exports to its two top trading partners, Europe and the United States. Home sales have slowed after a boom the last few years while the Tel Aviv stock market has lagged global exchanges.

"2012 will be a test for the Israeli economy. In addition to the global risks threatening us externally, this time we must cope with very substantial risks at home," said Zion Kenan, CEO of Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank by market value and outstanding credit.

"In addition to the complex geopolitics, several risks must be added from the domestic economy: the continuing freeze in the housing market, the difficulties of some businesses to recycle debt and the significant slowdown in trading volumes on the bourse," he told a news conference.

Hapoalim on Thursday reported a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit to 672 million shekels ($180 million) that beat expectations of 428 million shekels in a Reuters poll.

Profit narrowed due to a jump in credit loss charges to 363 million shekels from a very low 100 million a year earlier.

"One of the main areas of focus in 2012 and 2013 will be the regulatory environment," said Dan Harverd, an analyst at Deutsche Bank.

BASEL III

Israel's banking regulator issued guidelines that banks have to raise their core capital ratio to 9 percent by the end of 2014 as part of Basel III standards, while Leumi and Hapoalim have to meet a 10 percent ratio by the end of 2016.

Leumi, which recorded a Tier 1 ratio of capital to risk assets of 8.07 percent in 2011, said it was studying the new directives and "intends to make the prerequisite preparations in order to comply with the requirements that are prescribed."

Hapoalim, with a core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 7.9 percent, said it was also studying the new requirement. Chairman Yair Seroussi told reporters that after it receives Bank of Israel approval it will present a new plan that will enable it to increase its capital adequacy ratio and down the line also distribute a dividend.

Israeli banks had held off from issuing dividends until the banking regulator issued new capital guidelines. Banks will be allowed to distribute dividends as long as doing so does not negatively impact their ability to meet the new requirements.

Darren Shaw, an analyst at UBS, said prior to the new directives the banks had suffered from low liquidity.

"There was a bit of buying but there was not a huge amount of demand," he said. "It seems like the regulatory cloud has been lifted on the banks."

Shaw, who rates Hapoalim as "neutral" and Leumi a "buy", said that while banking officials were pessimistic he was more upbeat on 2012.

Leumi's quarterly net profit rose 25 percent to 618 million shekels compared with a forecast for 365 million in a Reuters poll. Profit was boosted by tax income of 246 million shekels as a result of legislative amendments. It had a tax expense of 376 million shekels in the fourth quarter of 2010.

Bank leaders criticised the government for starting to enact a host of populist-inspired regulations following mass protests against the high cost of living, saying a wave of new regulations could harm businesses during economic uncertainty.

The Tel Aviv banking index was down 2.1 percent in afternoon trading, with Hapoalim 2.5 percent lower and Leumi posting a 1.9 percent drop.

In May, Leumi Chief Executive Galia Maor will retire after 17 years. Leumi, which is Israel's only bank without a controlling shareholder, also said it would open a representative office in Shanghai.

On Wednesday, Israel Discount Bank, the country's third-largest bank, beat forecasts with a 70 percent jump in quarterly profit, mainly due to sharply lower taxes and a drop in operating costs and expenses for credit losses.

($1 = 3.74 shekels)