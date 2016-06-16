JERUSALEM, June 16 Israel's banking regulator on Thursday raised the upper limit institutional investors may hold in bank shares to 7.5 percent from 5 percent, citing higher levels around the world.

Raising the stake will still be subject to a permit from the Bank of Israel.

Institutions had argued that holding up to 5 percent "prevents them from increasing their holdings of bank shares on behalf of the public. This also adversely impacts the negotiability of banks' shares, and indirectly on banks' market values," the central bank said.

It said that in most advanced economies institutions can hold 10 to 15 percent in bank shares and as such, "the Bank of Israel views it as appropriate to ease the holding limit."

"The leniency that we decided on in the policy regarding granting holding permits will enable the general public to increase its investment in bank shares through the institutions managing its money, and will support increased negotiability of the banks' shares," added Supervisor of Banks Hedva Ber.

Earlier this week, Israel's banking regulator agreed with the government to ease rules to encourage the entry of new banks while forcing large banks to sell off their credit card businesses to further boost competition for credit to consumers and small businesses. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jon Boyle)