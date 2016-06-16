JERUSALEM, June 16 Israel's banking regulator on
Thursday raised the upper limit institutional investors may hold
in bank shares to 7.5 percent from 5 percent, citing higher
levels around the world.
Raising the stake will still be subject to a permit from the
Bank of Israel.
Institutions had argued that holding up to 5 percent
"prevents them from increasing their holdings of bank shares on
behalf of the public. This also adversely impacts the
negotiability of banks' shares, and indirectly on banks' market
values," the central bank said.
It said that in most advanced economies institutions can
hold 10 to 15 percent in bank shares and as such, "the Bank of
Israel views it as appropriate to ease the holding limit."
"The leniency that we decided on in the policy regarding
granting holding permits will enable the general public to
increase its investment in bank shares through the institutions
managing its money, and will support increased negotiability of
the banks' shares," added Supervisor of Banks Hedva Ber.
Earlier this week, Israel's banking regulator agreed with
the government to ease rules to encourage the entry of new banks
while forcing large banks to sell off their credit card
businesses to further boost competition for credit to consumers
and small businesses.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jon Boyle)