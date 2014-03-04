JERUSALEM, March 4 Moody's Investors Service's Israel affiliate Midroog set 'Aa2' financial strength ratings for Israel's two largest banks, Hapoalim and Leumi with stable outlooks.

Midroog on Tuesday also raised its outlook on Hapaolim's and Leumi's long-term deposits and senior debt to stable from negative - to reflect high support from the state - while maintaining ratings of 'Aaa', it said.

The banks' short-term deposit ratings remained at 'P-1'.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)