Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
JERUSALEM, March 4 Moody's Investors Service's Israel affiliate Midroog set 'Aa2' financial strength ratings for Israel's two largest banks, Hapoalim and Leumi with stable outlooks.
Midroog on Tuesday also raised its outlook on Hapaolim's and Leumi's long-term deposits and senior debt to stable from negative - to reflect high support from the state - while maintaining ratings of 'Aaa', it said.
The banks' short-term deposit ratings remained at 'P-1'.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.