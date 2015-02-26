TEL AVIV Feb 26 Israel's banking regulator has
demanded that two of Israel's largest banks set aside money to
settle possible U.S. tax evasion investigations, Army Radio
reported on Thursday.
Citing an unnamed source, the radio said the request was
made to Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, and Mizrahi
Tefahot, the fourth biggest. It did not say how much the
banks needed to provision.
The Bank of Israel declined to comment, while a Hapoalim
spokeswoman said there was nothing to add since publishing
quarterly financial results in November. Mizrahi-Tefahot was not
immediately available for comment.
"It's possible this will not be the only provision but the
first of several," said Amir Adar, a banking analyst at
brokerage Meitav Dash.
Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, in December
agreed to pay fines totalling $400 million in the United States
to settle two separate investigations into whether it helped its
U.S. clients evade taxes.
Hapoalim has said Swiss authorities have notified Hapoalim
Switzerland that several Swiss banks, including Hapoalim
Switzerland, are under investigation by U.S. authorities. No
details or circumstances concerning Hapoalim Switzerland
specifically were provided in connection with this
investigation.
Mizrahi-Tefahot in October said the bank had provided
regulators with statistical data but there were no new
developments. In August, it said its Swiss unit was asked by
U.S. authorities to provide more data.
