TEL AVIV Jan 24 The Bank of Israel on Tuesday issued the first permit to a financial group managing customer funds to hold up to 7.5 percent of the means of control in a banking corporation.

Investment bank Meitav Dash, which received the permit, said this increase will provide it with the flexibility it did not have until now regarding banking shares, which are an important part of institutional investors' portfolios.

Additional requests submitted to the Bank of Israel are still being examined, the central bank said in a statement.

The change in the policy -- under which there was a 5 percent upper threshold for bank equity holdings of financial groups -- enables the controlling shareholders in such institutions to hold up to 7.5 percent of a bank, subject to receiving a permit.

"The easing refers to such institutions in their capacity as entities acting on behalf of the general public and acting for financial, rather than strategic, motives," the statement said, noting the previous limit negatively impacted the tradability of bank stocks and indirectly on banks' market value.

In a majority of advanced economies, including the United States, United Kingdom and France, the holding percentage that requires a permit is 10 percent and in some countries it is even 15 percent, the statement said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)