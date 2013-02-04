JERUSALEM Feb 4 Pelephone, Israel's third
largest mobile phone carrier, said on Monday it had restored
service to millions of customers following a four-hour network
outage.
Pelephone, a unit of Israel's largest telecoms group, Bezeq
Israel Telecom, has nearly 3 million subscribers, many
of whom were prevented from receiving or making calls when the
network went down late on Sunday.
"Working hard through the night, we managed to locate and
neutralize one of the components that malfunctioned," Pelephone
CEO Gil Sharon told Israel Radio, adding that engineers from
manufacturers Ericsson and HP assisted.
Sharon would not say how many customers were affected, but
Israeli media said it was 'millions.'
He ruled out Israeli media speculation that a cyber attack
had brought the network down.
Sharon said it was too early to determine whether
subscribers would be compensated and that the company was
investigating the cause of the problem.
Bezeq's mobile phone unit has suffered intense competition
from the entry of six new operators in 2012, which sparked a
price war.. Bezeq net profit fell 38 percent in
the third quarter.
The company also faces increased competition in the landline
phone market.