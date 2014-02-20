Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JERUSALEM Feb 20 Israel sold its remaining 0.97 percent stake in Bezeq, the country's largest telecoms group, to an unnamed buyer for 150.7 million shekels ($43 million).
The Finance Ministry said on Thursday it sold 26.4 million shares of Bezeq Israel Telecom at 5.707 shekels a share, a 0.3 percent premium to Bezeq's average share price in the last week.
The state had turned to institutional investors and received six offers, it noted.
As part of a privatisation drive a decade ago, in 2005 Israel sold a controlling 30 percent stake in Bezeq - a former government monopoly - for 4.2 billion shekels to a group led by media mogul Haim Saban and private equity firm Apax Partners. In 2008, they raised their stake to 40.66 percent and began to sell that stake a year later.
Bezeq is now owned by B Communications with a 30.90 percent stake while 69 percent is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Its shares rose 2 percent to 5.88 shekels on Thursday.
($1 = 3.5075 Israeli shekels)
