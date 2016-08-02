MODI'IN, Israel, Aug 2 Bezeq Israel Telecom
is investing millions of dollars to help develop
cities where internet technology controls street lights and
trash collection and monitors parking and air pollution, as it
seeks to be more than a telecoms firm.
Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Tuesday it
has started a pilot programme in Modi'in, a growing city of
about 100,000 people midway between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
The firm is joining join other global telecoms companies
like Telefonica, Vodafone, T-Mobile and AT&T in venturing into
smart cities using their own internet technology infrastructure.
So far, hundreds of sensors have been deployed in Modi'in -
mainly in a large park - along with cameras and free internet to
give city officials the ability to monitor parking, noise,
safety and the quality and amount of water in a man-made lake.
Bezeq, which is working with a number of Israeli start-ups,
says "smart cities" can save money by becoming more efficient
and ultimately funnel those savings into health, education and
other areas.
"We are looking at being more than a simple telco company,"
said Stella Handler, the company's chief executive, adding Bezeq
does not expect to see an immediate return on its investment.
"I see revenues coming 10 years from now," she said.
Bezeq and Modi'in are now evaluating what the city's needs
are since each smart city would be different. More sensors would
be deployed there and eventually in other cities in Israel.
With 70 percent of the world's population living in cities,
smart cities will offer more and better services for citizens,
Bezeq said.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)