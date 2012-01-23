BRIEF-Starboard Value takes 1.1 mln share stake in Rockwell Collins
* Starboard Value LP takes 1.1 million share stake in Rockwell Collins - SEC filing
LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The State of Israel, rated A1/A+/A, has mandated Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs and UBS for a long 10-year dollar global bond, a syndicate official close to the deal said.
The transaction is subject to market and other conditions. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Josie Cox)
* Trian fund management cuts share stake in general electric by 7.2% to 67.42 million shares
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing