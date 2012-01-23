LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - The State of Israel, rated A1/A+/A, has set guidance on a 10-year benchmark dollar global bond maturing in June 2022 at Treasuries plus 210 bp area, plus or minus 5bp, a syndicate official close to the deal said.

Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs and UBS are bookrunners on the trade, which is expected to price later on Monday.

The issuer has not specified the size of the offering but officials have said it would be at least USD1bn. Israel last tapped international bond markets in 2010 with a EUR1.5bn bond, while its last dollar transaction was in 2009 when it sold USD1.5bn. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)