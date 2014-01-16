HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The State of Israel will begin investor meetings with fixed-income investors from January 20 ahead of a potential euro-denominated bond sale, according to market sources.
The sovereign has hired Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to arrange the meetings, which will take place in the UK and Europe.
A benchmark-sized bond issue is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
* "whsp now has a relevant interest in approximately 44.2% of hunter hall shares"