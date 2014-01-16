LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - The State of Israel will begin investor meetings with fixed-income investors from January 20 ahead of a potential euro-denominated bond sale, according to market sources.

The sovereign has hired Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to arrange the meetings, which will take place in the UK and Europe.

A benchmark-sized bond issue is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)