LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - The State of Israel has announced it will issue a 10-year euro-denominated international bond deal, according to market souces.

The sovereign, rated A1/A+/A, is expected to bring the transaction to market on Wednesday, after completing on Tuesday a two-day roadshow.

Barlcays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)