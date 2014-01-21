BRIEF-TCF Bank raises prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - The State of Israel has announced it will issue a 10-year euro-denominated international bond deal, according to market souces.
The sovereign, rated A1/A+/A, is expected to bring the transaction to market on Wednesday, after completing on Tuesday a two-day roadshow.
Barlcays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust