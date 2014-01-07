BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The State of Israel, rated A1/A+/A, has hired Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to lead the issuance of a new international bond, according to market sources.
The new issue is likely to be denominated in euros, the sources said. The timing of the new deal is still to be determined.
The three banks declined to comment.
The sovereign was last in the international capital markets in January of last year, when it raised USD2bn through a dual-tranche offering of 10.5- and 30-year bonds.
It last tapped the euro market in March 2010, with a EUR1.5bn 10-year issue. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)