BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The State of Israel has priced a EUR1.5bn 10-year bond at the final spread of 90bp over mid-swaps, after receiving EUR5.75bn in orders, according to market sources.
The note, which will mature on January 29, 2024, was sold at a reoffer cash price of 99.512 to yield 2.932%. It carries a coupon of 2.875%.
Final terms came at the tight end of the revised guidance of 90bp-95bp over, and inside initial price thoughts of 95bp area.
Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs International are the lead managers on the transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
FRANKFURT, March 16 The European Central Bank will decide at a later time whether to raise interest rates before or after ending its bond purchase programme, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny told a newspaper on Thursday.
* Fcpt announces additional acquisition of a mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million