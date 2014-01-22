LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The State of Israel has priced a EUR1.5bn 10-year bond at the final spread of 90bp over mid-swaps, after receiving EUR5.75bn in orders, according to market sources.

The note, which will mature on January 29, 2024, was sold at a reoffer cash price of 99.512 to yield 2.932%. It carries a coupon of 2.875%.

Final terms came at the tight end of the revised guidance of 90bp-95bp over, and inside initial price thoughts of 95bp area.

Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs International are the lead managers on the transaction.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)